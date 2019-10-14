Herald Tribune Obituaries
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home-Weigand Chapel
7454 S. Tamiami Trl
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 921-5755
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home-Weigand Chapel
7454 S. Tamiami Trl
Sarasota, FL 34231
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home-Weigand Chapel
7454 S. Tamiami Trl
Sarasota, FL 34231
Ronlad L. Taylor


1932 - 2019
Ronlad L. Taylor Obituary
Taylor, Ronlad L.
Apr. 25, 1932 - Oct. 10, 2019
Ronald L. Taylor (age 87) a life-long resident of Sarasota, passed away October 10, 2019. He was a crane and heavy equipment operator for many years and was an avid hunter starting with his father and then his son.
Ronald was proceeded in death by his daughter Lahuana, and is survived by his wife of 68 years Audria; son Duane; daughter Rhonda Colvin; sister Janice Taylor of Washington State; granddaughter Tiffney Sawyer and Jessica Gilmore (Mike); great-granddaughter Taylor; and three great-grandsons Ty, MacIntyre and Charlie.
Services will be held at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Wiegand Chapel (7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231) October 15, 2018 at 1:00 PM with a visitation 1 hour prior.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
