Bailey, Ronnie
Mar 2, 1940 - Mar 22, 2020
BLUEFIELD, WV – Ronnie E. Bailey, age 80, of Bluefield, WV, and Sarasota, FL, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, VA. Born March 2, 1940, in Bluefield, WV, he was the son of the late Roy Henry Bailey and Beulah Mae Yopp Bailey. Ronnie lived in Bluefield, WV, for 23 years, working as an auto body man for four years. He lived in Sarasota, FL, for 46 years, where he worked 42 years for the city of Sarasota as section supervisor. Upon retiring, Ronnie lived in Sarasota and Bluefield for the last 15 years. He loved to bake and gamble, and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his great granddaughter.
Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Marian Bailey; two sons, Roy Wayne and Donald Bailey of Bluefield, WV; one sister, Joyce (Roger) Prevento of Bluefield, WV; five grandchildren, Amanda and Brandon Bailey of Bluefield, WV, Bradley (Elissa) Bailey of Murphy, NC, and Bianca (Dustin) Newman and Amber Wimmer of Myakka City, FL; one great granddaughter, Avery Bailey of Murphy, NC; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the regulations associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, and out of love and respect for extended family and friends, a private service for only the immediate family will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home Chapel in Peterstown, WV, with Pastor Darrell Bailey officiating. Private entombment will follow at the Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum in Bluewell, WV. Online guestbook can be signed or condolences may be sent to the family at www.broyles-shrewsbury.com. Arrangements by Broyles-Shrewsbury Funeral Home, Peterstown, WV.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020