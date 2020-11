Or Copy this URL to Share

McKinnon, Ronnie

Sep 29, 1948 - Nov 19, 2020

Ronnie McKinnon, 72, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Nov. 19, 2020. Due to Covid-19, services will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.

He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Carolyn McKinnon; sons, Ronnie McKinon Jr., Ronnie McKinon, Dante McKinnon, and Dujuan McKinnon; daughters, Berlinda Glover, Ambrah Walker, and Ronnique; sisters, Maurice McKinnon-Burke, Sharon Jackson, and Renvy Williams; brothers, Jackie McKinon, Gordon McKinon, and Terry McKinnon; aunts, Estelle Leath McKinon, Iona Davis, and Richardine McDaniel; 21 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.



