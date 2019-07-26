Home

Toale Brothers Colonial Chapel - Sarasota
40 N. Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
Ronny Lee "Ron" Shrum

Ronny Lee "Ron" Shrum Obituary
Shrum, Ronny Lee "Ron"
May 12, 1941 - July 25, 2019
Ronny Lee "Ron" Shrum, 78, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Indiana, died on July 25, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10:30 am to 11:30 am on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Colonial Chapel, Services will be held at 11:30 am on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at the funeral home, 40 North Orange Ave., Sarasota. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Colonial Chapel. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 26 to July 28, 2019
