Mann, Ronny
April 8,1937 - September 10, 2019
Ronny passed peacefully surrounded by family in his home. Ronny loved his family and his family loved him beyond measure. Ronny was born in Charlotte, Michigan to the late Theresa and Audly Mann. He is survived by his children Kurt Mann and Sheila Samuel the mother of his children Phyllis Mann, son in law Doug Samuel, and grand children Natasha Samuel and Khai Mann. Brothers Jack, Bob(deceased) and Bill (deceased) and sister Rosie(deceased). Ronny built homes in his early years and owned Carefree Irrigation after moving from Charlotte Michigan to Sarasota Florida in 1969.
A celebration for family and friends will be held from 6:00 to 8:00pm Friday September 13th at the "home Ronny built."
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Red to assist recovery efforts in the Bahamas @ www.redcross.org/Hurricane/Dorian.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019