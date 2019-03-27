Home

Roosevelt James Timmons


Oct 25, 2018 - Mar 23, 2019
Roosevelt James Timmons, 4 months, of Bradenton, FL, died on Mar 23, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10am to 11am on Mar 30, 2019, at Shining Light C.O.G.I.C., 1106 71st Street East Rubonia, FL 34221. Services will be held at 11am on Mar 30, 2019 at Shining Light C.O.G.I.C., 1106 71st Street East Rubonia, FL 34221. Funeral arrangements by: Abundant Favor Mortuary 916 13th Street West Bradenton, FL 34205.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
