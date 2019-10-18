Home

Rosa M. Butler Obituary
Butler, Rosa M.
June 17, 1939 - Oct 6, 2019
In Loving Memory of
Rosa Marie Butler
Jun 17, 1939 – Oct 6, 2019
Born in Grossenluder, Germany on June 17, 1939 to Karl Michel and Paula Balzer. She was the oldest of 5 children. Survived by only one, Robert Meyer. The siblings that predeceased her are Edith Schmidt, Anneliese Abel and Werner Meyer. She also has many, many relatives in Germany, too many to mention.
She married the Love of her Life and best friend, Clifford Butler, in 1963, who passed away December 23, 2018, and was a Vietnam Veteran and 2 time Federal Government Retiree. She was able to live her dream of being a Nurse for almost 20 years before a stroke made her stop.
She had 2 Children: Petra Butler and John Butler.
She had 5 Granddaughters: Leslie Williams, Kenna Butler, Julie Butler, Karlie Hall and Emilie Butler.
She also had 5 Great Grandchildren: Trey Hall, Cameron Hall, Jeremiah Hall, Silas Butler and Sienna Butler.
She was loved by all she met and she will be sorely missed by everyone left behind.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
