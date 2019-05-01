|
|
|
Kent, Rosa Mae
Jan 1, 1932 - Apr 25, 2019
Rosa Mae Kent, 87, of Bradenton, Florida, died on Apr 25, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Abundant Favor Mortuary, 916 13th Street West, Bradenton, Fl 34205. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Stephens AME Church, 629 Dr Martin Luther King Avenue East, Bradenton, Fl 34208. Funeral arrangements by: Abundant Favor Mortuary 916 13th Street W, Bradenton 941-747-2700.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 1 to May 2, 2019
Read More