|
|
Crohn, Rosalee Scuderi
Aug 1, 1935 - Jan 12, 2020
Rosalee Scuderi Crohn passed on Jan 12, 2020.
Born to Nicholas and Vitina Calia in 1935 in St. Louis, Mo.
Preceded in death by her parents, her siblings Pauline and Joe and her husbands Gasper Scuderi, of 37 years, and Richard Crohn, of 20 years.
Rosalee had a vivacious zest of life, passion for travel, excitement for boating, fishing, scuba diving and dancing. She was an avid mahjong and bridge player. Our mother never knew a stranger which resulted in an abundance of loving friends.
Her motto was "La Dolce Vita" to live a sweet life!
Through the years Rosalee volunteered her time working with autistic children in Jefferson City, Mo. helped to support SPARCC in Sarasota, Fl. She belonged to the Southbay community for 30 years, the Venice Yacht Club, where she explored with her Bahamas Travel Group. Later she achieved the title of being the "first" women captain, as she piloted her own vessel. She regularly attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel and in 2016 became part of the Bellacina by Casey Key community.
Rosalee is survived by her sister Rose Carlyle (Bill), her daughters: Lillian Jackson (David), Anita Aiello (Steve), Theresa Scuderi, Maria Scuderi, Sandy Schabb (Mike), Amy Newman (Brian) and son Bob Crohn (Rica).
Grandchildren: Stephen Aiello (Saina), Nicole Greiner (Justin), Anthony Aiello (Michelle), Jessica Felton (Ryan), Elizabeth Griffith (Brian), Joe Crohn (Emily), Sara Herbert (Mike), Adam Crohn, Melissa Newman, Erick Newman.and 13 great-grandchildren.
A church service will be held Jan 24th at 10am at:
Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Osprey, Fl.
In lieu of flowers Memorials gifts may be made to:
Tidewell Hospice 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, Fl. 34238.
Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary 7101 Palmer Blvd. Sarasota, Fl. 34232 or
SPARCC Safe Place, sparcc.net
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020