Patton, Rosaleen Frances
March 7, 1926 - July 20, 2019
Rosaleen Frances Patton, 93, of Venice, Florida, died on July 20, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 10:30 am on July 25, 2019, at Farley Funeral Home, 265 South Nokomis Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285. Services will be held at 11:00 am on July 25, 2019 at Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Church, 310 Sarasota Street. Burial will follow the services at Venice Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements by: Farley Funeral Home, 265 South Nokomis Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 23 to July 24, 2019