Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Church
310 Sarasota Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosaleen Patton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosaleen Frances Patton


1926 - 2019
Send Flowers
Rosaleen Frances Patton Obituary
Patton, Rosaleen Frances
March 7, 1926 - July 20, 2019
Rosaleen Frances Patton, 93, of Venice, Florida, died on July 20, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 10:30 am on July 25, 2019, at Farley Funeral Home, 265 South Nokomis Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285. Services will be held at 11:00 am on July 25, 2019 at Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Church, 310 Sarasota Street. Burial will follow the services at Venice Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements by: Farley Funeral Home, 265 South Nokomis Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 23 to July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.