Wike Cady, Rosalie H.

Jan. 26, 1920 - Mar. 2, 2019

Rosalie H. Wike Cady, age 99, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Saturday March 2, 2019. Rosalie was born January 26, 1920 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late John C. and Louise (Mottier) Stinson.

Rosalie grew up in St.Louis, Missouri, graduating from Clayton H.S. In 1939 she married Robert E. Wike. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert, son Bob and grandson Bryan Wike. She also is preceded in death by her second husband John Barber. Rosalie was married to William Cady till his passing. She is survived by son, Gary Wike (Betty); daughter, Nancy Wike Sadwin (Howard) and daughter-in-law, Rolla Wike; cherished grandchildren, Kevin Wike, Carla Wike Bullitt, Matthew Yahraus, Ryan Yahraus and Darin Wike, and six great grandchildren, Hayden, Blaire, McKenna, Laine, Ava and Avery, and many step grand and great grandchildren.

Rosalie & Barney, as he was fondly known, moved to Quincy, IL in 1956. There she joined her P.E.O. group and was a member till her passing. In 1967 Rosalie and Barney moved to Sarasota, where they truly loved this area. She was a real estate agent for many years and was active in her church and was always volunteering. Jokingly referred to as General Patton, she could be in the hospital getting stitched up and back playing cards that evening! She will be missed by all and fondly remembered.

A visitation for Rosalie will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 12:00 PM until the time of service at 1:00 PM at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL 34232. Interment will follow in Palms Memorial Park. Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary