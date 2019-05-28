|
|
Safreed, Rose E. (Hobor)
08/08/1925 - 05/22/2019
Rose passed away peacefully at home in Venice, Fl Born in Murray City, Ohio. Moved to Columbus OH, New Albany OH, then to Venice, FL. She is predeceased by her Husband of 60 years Leonard C Safreed, parents Paul & Rose Hobor, siblings Theresa, Steve, Helen, Irene, George & Margaret. Surviving children are William (Marie) Pleasantville, OH, Kenneth w/ Cheryl Peterson of Tampa, FL, Susan w/ Hans Kulas of Sarasota, FL, Elizabeth Betsy of Venice, Fl, Joseph of Venice, FL & Thomas (Cathy) of Tampa, Fl. Grand children Alicia (George) Simo, Trevor & Ryan Safreed & 3 G grand children Justin, Zac & Jessa. Many nieces & nephews. Grad of South High school at age 16 & Franklin University. Worked at Eastside Lumber in Ohio, Member of Central OH hiking club, Formed card club with girlfriends, Raised six kids on a Farm in New Albany, OH. Moved to Venice, FL where she loved the beach, gardening and pulling weeds. She worked at Babes Plumbing and an Awning Co, FL. She will be missed by all who knew her & her letters & cards she loved to send.
7 memorial lunch will be held June 22, at Allegro Bistro, 1740 E. Venice, Ave, unit 10, Venice, Fl at 12 noon until 4pm.
In Lieu of Flowers please consider Tidewell /Hospice for a donation.
Published in Herald Tribune on May 28, 2019