Hentemann, RoseJan 30, 1943 - Aug 20, 2020Rose Hentemann, age 77, of Sarasota, FL passed away on August 20, 2020. She was born January 30, 1943 in Hwangchow, Hupeh China to the late Eugene and Natalia Kunos.Rose attended Suomi College; and was a business owner and recruiter. She enjoyed tennis, hiking, cross-country skiing and board games.Rose is survived by her husband, Paul; children, Clayton Sippola (Sarah), and Halle Ghose(Ranjan) and grandchildren, Abigail, Kirsten, Serik and Linnea Sippola, Cecilia and Kavia Ghose.A private religious service will be held in the fall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to TideWell Hospice, Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.