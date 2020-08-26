1/1
Rose Hentemann
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hentemann, Rose
Jan 30, 1943 - Aug 20, 2020
Rose Hentemann, age 77, of Sarasota, FL passed away on August 20, 2020. She was born January 30, 1943 in Hwangchow, Hupeh China to the late Eugene and Natalia Kunos.
Rose attended Suomi College; and was a business owner and recruiter. She enjoyed tennis, hiking, cross-country skiing and board games.
Rose is survived by her husband, Paul; children, Clayton Sippola (Sarah), and Halle Ghose(Ranjan) and grandchildren, Abigail, Kirsten, Serik and Linnea Sippola, Cecilia and Kavia Ghose.
A private religious service will be held in the fall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to TideWell Hospice, Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved