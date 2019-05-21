|
Legg, Rose
July 25, 1930 - May 14, 2019
Rose Legg, 88, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Tuesday, May 14. Gerald, her beloved husband preceded her in 2007. She is survived by her four children, Judy, Tina (Mark), Joann (Bob) and Jerry. Dearest grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 8. She is also survived by six siblings. Rose was a Brownstown Township Clerk in Michigan for 25 years. She was an avid golfer in the Palm Aire Community and was involved in local elections and prepared taxes until a couple of years ago. A memorial mass will take place on June 7 at 10 am at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church. There will be a memorial service in Michigan later in June. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to (stjude.org).
