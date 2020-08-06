Green, Rose Marie
Jun 22, 1932 - Jul 31, 2020
Rose Marie Green, age 88, of Sarasota, passed away peacefully on July 31st, 2020.
Rose Marie was born in Kent, Ohio and moved to Sarasota as a young woman, started a family and proudly raised her three children as a divorced, single mother. She had to be super woman to accomplish such a task! Her work found her as head bookkeeper at Pan American Bank and eventually as a secretary at St. Martha's Church from where she retired. Not only was she a secretary at St. Martha's, but for so many years, she also instructed second grade CCD Sunday school classes teaching the sacrament of First Holy Communion, touching the lives of so many in the church an community. It seemed that no matter where she went later in life, someone would always stop and ask "Is that Mrs. Green from St. Martha's? She taught my children and then taught my grandchild!". Through her teaching and commitment to her faith and church, Rose Marie quietly leaves her fingerprints on so many, a legacy by which she would be so humbled. Retirement found her taking up gardening and of course, you would be able to spot her on long walks with her beloved dog PeeWee. If you would stop and ask her how she was doing, you would get her signature replay "Mean and Nasty!" with a little wink of her eye and a jig in her step.
Rose Marie is survived by her three daughters: Tracy Quatkemeyer and her husband Tony of Gainesville Mary Tompkins and significant other Leonard Lollis of Sarasota Kelly Belisle and husband Bobby of Bradenton 9 combined grandchildren and step grandchildren 14 combined great grandchildren and step great grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, August 26th, 10:00am, at St. Martha's Church, 200 N. Orange Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34236, followed by a private interment in the Rose Garden. Due to COVID, seating is limited and masks required.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
