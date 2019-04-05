Home

Rose Ingrassia
Rose Marie Ingrassia Obituary
Ingrassia, Rose Marie
Sep. 13, 1929 - Aprl 5, 2019
Rose Marie Ingrassia, 89, of University Park, FL, formerly of Brooklyn, NY, died on Aprl 5, 2019. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 PM, and again from 6 until 8 pm on Mon. Apr. 8, 2019, at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232. Services will be held at 10 am on Tue. Apr. 9, 2019 at St. Martha Catholic Church, 200 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota, FL 34236, with interment at Palms Memorial Park.
