Rose Marie Sullivan


1927 - 2019
Rose Marie Sullivan Obituary
Sullivan, Rose Marie
Apr 26, 1927 - Nov 6, 2019
Rose Marie Sullivan (nee Kelly), of Avon Lake, OH passed away November 6. Devoted wife of fifty-five years to the late John J. Sullivan, loving mother of Eileen Ptacek (Edward), John (Sue), Celia Davis (Michael), Jane Lyons (David) and Ann Jones (Philip). Beloved grandmother of Kathryn Malhotra (Jeremy) and Beth Davis; Erin Sullivan (John), John Lyons (Hannah), Sarah Fleming (Patrick) and Bridget, Annie Rose and Joseph Lyons; Mary Clare Carson (Michael) and Gerald Becker; Timothy, Mary, Bernadette and Theresa Jones. Great Grandmother of John David Sullivan and Michael Gerald Carson. Her dear siblings Mary Kiley, Thomas Kelly, Frank Kelly, Coletta Normile and Robert Kelly preceded Rose in death. She was a loving aunt and friend to many.
Rose was born on Clinton Avenue in Cleveland, OH to Thomas and Elizabeth Kelly, attended St. Colman Grade School and graduated with the West High School Class of 1945. She went to work as a stenographer with the FBI where she met her beloved husband John, an FBI agent. She became a real estate agent when her five children started to attend college. During this time she became the first secretary for the Parish Council at St. Christopher Church in Rocky River. After retirement Rose and John loved to travel. They wintered in Venice for many years where they were active in the Arimathean ministry at Epiphany Cathedral. Her faith and family brought her great joy and pride.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St. Christopher Church, 20141 Detroit Road, Rocky River, 44116. Family will receive friends at the church beginning at 9:00 a.m. Inurnment at a later date, Epiphany Memorial Garden, Venice. Memorials may be forwarded to the Poor Clare Sisters, 3501 Rocky River Drive, Cleveland, 44111 in her memory. 440-333-9774 www.buschcares.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
