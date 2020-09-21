1/2
Rose Tate-Kyle
1926 - 2020
Tate-Kyle, Rose
Feb 27, 1926 - Sep 18, 2020
Rose Tate-Kyle born Feb. 27, 1926, in Bradenton, Fl. passed away peacefully Sep. 18, 2020, in Venice, Fl.
Rose a true native of Florida moved to Englewood at 8 years old in 1934. There were 150 people who lived in Englewood at the time. Her father Jobe Huddleston, a fisherman, moved his family from Bradenton to Englewood because of job prospects in Lemon Bay. Rose attended Englewood Elementary and attended Nokomis High School graduating in 1942 at the age of 16. She was one of 7 students in her class and the only student from Englewood. She would often hitch a ride with the mailman to get to school in Nokomis. After graduation, she married her sweetheart, Roy Tate. Roy was enlisted in the Army. Rose moved herself at 17 to North Carolina to be near Roy. She and Roy welcomed their first child, Joyce, in 1944. Roy was a POW/MIA in WWII and consequently honorably discharged from the Army and they returned to Englewood. In 1953, they added another daughter, Janice, to their family. Joyce and Janice both grew up in Englewood and each had 3 children respectively. After Roy's death, Rose spent many years volunteering with the Lemon Bay Historical Society and volunteering at Englewood Community Hospital. Some people are fortunate enough to get to experience true love more than once and Rose was one of those lucky people. Rose remarried to Fred Kyle in 1998. Fred adored Rose and they enjoyed their little house on Michigan Ave. until Fred's death in 2005.
Nothing brought Rose more happiness than being the Matriarch of her family. She enjoyed sitting at every dance recital, theatre production, or music concert. She found joy in spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rose looked forward to sharing her stories of growing up in the little fishing town of Englewood. She was thrilled to be in church and praising her Lord. Until the end of her life, she still wanted to know everything that was happening at her little church on Green St.
Rose lived a life full of great stories and everyone who met her became a friend. She will be dearly missed by her family. Rose is preceded in death by her husbands' Roy Tate and Fred Kyle, as well as, her daughter Janice Tate. Rose is survived by her daughter Joyce Tison. Rose's greatest accomplishments are her grandchildren including, Amy Goff, Allen (Alice) Rummel, Jamie (Kevin) Boyer, Gretchen (Jeff) Hughes, Jennifer (Jeremy) Singleton, and Bryan Bianche. Her great-grand-children will always remember their Moma Tate or Nana include: Sheana, David, Allen, Austin, Alec, Madison, Chelsea, Blake, Trina, Paige, Samantha, and Jackson.
Whether you remember her as Rose, Mom, Moma Tate, or Nana, she will always be remembered as the Wind Beneath Our Wings… and now she has her well-deserved wings.
Memorial Service will be held at Englewood Church of the Nazarene 404 W. Green St Englewood, FL 34223 on Saturday Sep. 26, 2020 at 11 AM.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lemon Bay Funeral & Cremation Services
2 Buchans Landing
Englewood, FL 34223
(941) 474-5575
