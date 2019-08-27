|
|
Howe, Rosebeth (Betsy)
March 7, 1939 - August 24, 2019
Rosebeth (Betsy) Woolley Howe (80) of Sarasota, Fl passed away on August 24th, 2019 peacefully at Lakewood Ranch Hospice Home while under the care of Tidewell Hospice.
Betsy was born to John and Eleanor Woolley in Arlington, Pennsylvania on March 7th, 1939. At 19 years of age Betsy moved to Sarasota, Florida all on her own searching for new opportunity where shortly in 1961 she would meet her future husband to be, Dennis Howe. They were married in 1962 and she passed just shy of their 57th wedding anniversary. Betsy is survived by her husband Dennis and her two sons Greg (Monique) Howe and Brad Howe with whom she adored dearly. She was also blessed with four wonderful grandchildren; Shelby, Riley, Brody, and Gavin. Betsy enjoyed spending time at her sons sporting events attending hundreds of baseball games and golf tournaments; she loved keeping her own score and was their biggest fan. This history continued with her grandboys where she upheld her tradition of cheering and scorekeeping. Her entire family were avid Florida Gator fans where both her sons attended. Dennis and Betsy were also proud members of the Sarasota Gator Club.
Betsy spent her professional career in the banking industry earning herself various promotions in the underwriting and loan operations before retiring in 2008. In her 50+ years within the banking industry she gained lifelong friends whom she cherished dearly.
A private intimate family ceremony will be held to celebrate her life.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019