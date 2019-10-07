|
Cheesman, Rosemarie
Oct 31, 1938 - Sept 23, 2019
Rosemarie Cheesman, of Venice, Florida passed away on Monday September 23, 2019. She was 80. Rosemarie was born on October 31, 1938 in Baltimore, MD. She was predeceased by 2 days by her husband Ace, of 64 years. She was survived by her son, Howard (LeeAnn) Cheesman, daughter, Helen (Bill) Meade, granddaughter, Christy (Parker), grandson, Wesley (Brandi) and granddaughter, Ashley, great grandchildren, Shelby, Alyssa and August and a brother, Lawrence Roche.
Ace and Rosemarie moved to Florida in 1959 where they became involved in the community. Rosemarie was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Venice Nokomis Boat Club and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary in Venice and Lakeport. Rosemarie worked as a carhop at the Dog and Suds in Venice in 1960, she also worked at Nokomis Groves, Laurel Day School and Johnson Chiropractic Clinic. She managed the office and books for Ace's businesses. Her favorite job though, was being a wife and mother. She loved being outdoors on the boat and in the water.
Services: A celebration of Life will be held at 2pm on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles at 601 Colonia Lane, Nokomis.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019