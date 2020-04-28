|
HELLMANN, ROSEMARIE
FEB. 17, 1937 - MAR. 14, 2020
Rosemarie Herrmann Hellmann
Born - February 14, 1937 Died - March 14, 2020
Rosemarie came to Sarasota in 1960. She was born in Wuppertal, Germany and her early years were spent near the Rhine River during and after WW II. She became engaged to Hans J. Hellmann and they were married in Hamilton, Ontario before immigrating to Miami in 1957. Her family moved to Sarasota, where they raised three children. Rosie was devoted to her children's swim team, the Sarasota YMCA sharks. She loved doubles tennis, snow skiing and traveling. Rosemarie is the loving wife to Hans Hellmann, age 92 and still living in Sarasota. She is the mother of three children, Gabriella Guettler (Ray), Michael (Carl) and Ralph (Suzanne). She is the cherished grandmother of five grandchildren Garrett (Taylor), Alisha Marie Read (Jeff), Natalie, Hans and Elise. She is the adored great grandmother of two, Landen and Grady Read. Cremation is private and funeral services will be held at a later date.
A special thanks to Tidewell Hospice
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020