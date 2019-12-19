|
|
Kopicki, Rosemarie
June 1, 1935 - Dec 7,2019
Rosemarie Renata Kopicki of Sarasota Florida peacefully passed away on December 7th, 2019 at the age of 84. Rosemarie began her life in Bremen Germany and immigrated to the U.S. in the early 50s. She is survived by her two children, Tom Kopicki and Pat Kopicki, three grandchildren, Erin Kopicki, Kyle Kopicki, and Rhys Kopicki and three great-grandchildren, a brother, several nieces, nephews and a myriad of friends. She was an avid bridge player, golfer, theatergoer, and a beautiful soul. She knew it is the little things in life that connect us to all the bigger things. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Leonard Francis Kopicki and her brother Claus Morawetz. A gathering of remembrance will be held in the summer of 2020 on Long Island with her two adoptive daughters Laura and Donna Messano. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Planned Parenthood. Everyone who remembers her is asked to celebrate Rose's life in their own way. Raising a glass of their favorite drink in her memory would be appropriate.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019