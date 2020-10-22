Randall, Rosemarie

Mar 22, 1941 - Oct 18, 2020

Rosemarie Elizabeth Randall passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. Rose passed peacefully in her sleep at home in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was 79. At her request, there will be no formal services.

Rose was born in Quincy, MA on March 22, 1941, to Myron and Rosemarie Hayward. She was a graduate of Randolph High School class of '58. She was the former wife of Raymond E. Thompson, with whom she had her four children. Growing up, Rose spent many wonderful weekends at the family cottage on Cape Cod and was later able to share that same experience with her children. She moved to Florida in 1974, and met her future husband, Thomas Randall, in Sarasota in 1993. The couple married in 1997 and retired to Tennessee in 2005.

Rose is survived by her beloved husband Thomas Randall; her children Edward Thompson and wife Rebecca, Lori-Ann Fate, James Thompson, Susan Taylor and her husband Tate, and her stepson Scott Randall and his wife Susan; her sisters Ruth Sullivan and Dianne Hayward; 11 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.

Rose was a prolific quilter, and when she wasn't creating quilts for her family and friends, she donated them to the local police department for victims of domestic violence, and to the local chapter of the Red Cross for their fundraisers.

"When you sleep under a homemade quilt, you are covered with LOVE."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store