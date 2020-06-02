Tucker, Rosemary FaulknerDec. 1, 1929 - May 15, 2020Rosemary (Faulkner) Tucker, age 90, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away May 15, 2020.Rosemary was born in Augusta, GA on December 1, 1929. She met Robert C. Tucker the summer of 1966, while vacationing in Alaska. It was a whirlwind romance, and they were married onDecember 23, 1966. They moved to Sarasota in 1970.Rosie worked in Civil Services secretarial positions for years, and retired in November 1988 from the Social Security Administration in Sarasota.She loved being with family and friends, loved to travel, and had many adventures all over the world. She never met a stranger, and had a quick wit, and a wonderful Southern charm. She was very active in her church and was an avid bridge player.Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Robert C. Tucker, brother, Clifton O. Faulkner, and her sister, Carol Faulkner Schaefer. She is survived by four children, Beverly Diemer, Patricia Ernst, Sandra Mayo, and Brent Tucker; 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.Rosemary will be interred at the National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date (to be announced) St. Wilfred'sEpiscopal Church.The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in her name to: Tidewell Hospice, 3550 South Tamiami Trail, and Sarasota, Florida 34239.