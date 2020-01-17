|
Fornadel, Rosemary
Dec 10, 1941 - Aug 12, 2019
Rosemary Anne Fornadel, 77, passed away on August 12th 2019 at the Englewood Hospice House (Tidewell Hospice) in Port Charlotte Florida. She was born on December 10, 1941 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania to Norman and Dorothy Koontz.
Rosemary grew up in York, Pennsylvania. She graduated from York High in 1959. After high school she attended Millersville University in Millersville, Pa where she received a bachelor's degree in education. In addition, she received 2 master's degrees (Education, Counseling) from Millersville University she began work for Pennsylvania School System in the Hempfield School District as an Elementary School teacher where she worked for 20 years also she volunteered as a counselor at the YWCA in Lancaster, Pa, as an aide at Our Mother's House in Venice, Florida
Rosemary married John Stephen Fornadel in 1963 in Lancaster, Pa. They were happily married for 56 years. Rosemary was a member of Ephiphany Cathedral Catholic Church in Venice, Fl. She enjoyed volunteering, reading, line dancing, yoga, walking, playing games (cards, mahjong, etc.).
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents Norman and Dorothy Koontz, her brother Norman Koontz and her son Stephen Andrew Fornadel.
Rosemary is survived by her spouse John Stephen Fornadel of Venice, Fl; her son Bryan (Susan) Fornadel of Eldersburg, Md; daughter Heidi Fornadel of Lancaster, Pa; sisters Virginia Ulsh, Kathy Kean, Marcia Hydrusko and grandchildren Jack Fornadel, Abbie Richards, Nicholas Fornadel and Andrew Fornadel
There will be a Celebration of Life on January 25, 2020 from 1 to 3 P M at Gulf Point, 200 The Esplanade N in Venice at the Club House.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made "In Memory Of: Rosemary Fornadel" to:
Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc https://catholiccharitiesdov.org/donate/
Our Mother's House
PO Box 2240
Venice, Fl 34284
Tidewell Hospice (Englewood Hospice House) https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/
Tidewell Hospice
Philanthropy Department
5955 Rand Boulevard,
Sarasota, FL 34238
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20, 2020