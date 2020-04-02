Home

POWERED BY

Services
National Cremation and Burial Society Sarasota
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
(941) 923-9535
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Stanko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary J. Stanko


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary J. Stanko Obituary
Stanko, Rosemary J.
Oct 6, 1940 - Mar 28, 2020
Rosemary has joined her relatives and friends who have predeceased her. She came from Wilkes-Barre, PA, lived in Rockville, MD, retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in MD, and has lived in Sarasota for past 20 years.
Rosemary is survived by her husband, Robert, of 53 years; her sister, Patricia Russell of Forty Fort, PA; a niece, Robin Runner of Lititz, PA; and many of her friends whom she loved.
She was a member of St. Martha Catholic Church. A Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Moffitt Cancer Center or to Tidewell Hospice.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -