Stanko, Rosemary J.
Oct 6, 1940 - Mar 28, 2020
Rosemary has joined her relatives and friends who have predeceased her. She came from Wilkes-Barre, PA, lived in Rockville, MD, retired from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in MD, and has lived in Sarasota for past 20 years.
Rosemary is survived by her husband, Robert, of 53 years; her sister, Patricia Russell of Forty Fort, PA; a niece, Robin Runner of Lititz, PA; and many of her friends whom she loved.
She was a member of St. Martha Catholic Church. A Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Moffitt Cancer Center or to Tidewell Hospice.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020