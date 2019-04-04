|
Mace, Rosemary L.
January 20,1930 - March 24, 2019
Rosemary Loyd Mace entered eternal life after a brief illness. She was born in Terre Haute, IN the seventh of eight children of Lambert Jonathan Loyd and Emma Katherine Catlin.
A graduate of the Wiley High School Class of 1947, Rosemary went onto graduate from Indiana State Teachers College with a Bachelor of Science Degree in 1951. Then during the Korean War, she headed to Fort Lee, VA with her husband and taught elementary school. Between 1959 and 1964 Rosemary taught first grade at Carl Wilde School 79 in Indianapolis, IN. After relocating to Fort Wayne, IN she obtained her Master of Science in Education from Saint Francis College and taught at Forest Park Elementary School from 1983 to 1996.
Rosemary had friends everywhere. If there was a social event or whenever her children were involved, she was there! Rosemary was an active member of Chi Omega Sorority. She played bridge every week and sang in church choirs every Sunday for years. With one choir, she was delighted to be the oldest member on a tour of Italy and Europe.
Rosemary is survived by her daughters, Katherine Hitchens, PharmD (Randy) and Karen Kenzie (Will), six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. as well as step-children Thomas Warfel (Laurie), Theodore Warfel (Denise), Russell Warfel (Ellen), Carol Watkins, Terry Mace, Rita Kaperak, Janet Mace and Pat Mace. She was preceded in death by her son Jerry Keith Connelly; husbands: Jerry H. Connelly MD, Stanley L. Warfel, and Richard L. Mace; as well as her parents and siblings.
A celebration of life will be held April 8 at Trinity United Methodist Church, Bradenton FL at 10 am. A memorial service will also be held May 11 at Crown Hill Cemetery Chapel with burial in Crown Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials are to the or Forest Park Elementary School (Fort Wayne Community Schools)/Attn: Rosemary Connelly Memorial Fund, Forest Park Elementary, 2004 Alabama Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN 46805.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2019