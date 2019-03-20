Home

Rosemary Palmer-Toole


1945 - 2019
Palmer-Toole,
Rosemary
Apr 28,1945 - Feb 27, 2019
Rosemary C. Palmer died February 27, 2019 in the care of Tidewell Hospice home, Sarasota, Fl. She leaves her 3 children, Laura Walker, Brian Guiliano, and Christine Guiliano; 5 grandchildren, Andrew and Emily Walker, Chelsea Bailey, Caylie and Cal Guiliano. Rosemary was born in Augusta, Georgia. Her parents Vincent & Anastasia Palmer were both in the Army. She had a long career with Allstate Insurance company as an insurance adjuster. Rosemary had a love for animals and art painting. Memorial gifts may be made to Tidewell Hospice House of Sarasota, Fl.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2019
