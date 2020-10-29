1/1
Rosemary Vaccaro
Vaccaro, Rosemary
Jul 21, 1942 - Oct 27, 2020
After overcoming breast cancer five years ago, and fighting acute leukemia for two years, then in September surviving two brain surgeries from a fall, Rosemary went to heaven on October 27, 2020, following four weeks of home hospice. Born in Youngwood, PA, on July 21, 1942, the only daughter of John Farrell and Stella Conde, and growing up with four brothers, she developed her competitive side. In high school, she captained her cheerleading team, excelled at gymnastics and swimming, and starred in school plays. In later years her competitive passions were snow skiing, tennis, and bridge. Following high school graduation, and after three years of nursing school at Seton Hill University in Greensburg, PA, Rosemary earned her Registered Nurse designation and license. As an RN, she lived and worked for 48 years in the US and around the world in Hong Kong, the Philippines, Vietnam, Switzerland, and France. In mid-career, she earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in nursing from Marymount University in Arlington, VA. She leaves behind the love of her life, Lou Schwartz, her daughter Dr. Nicole Vaccaro, her son Michael Vaccaro (Nina), and her surviving brothers, Regis Farrell (Nancy), Patrick Farrell (Sally), and Jimmy (Farrell (Sandee), and nephews, Brian Farrell and Matthew Farrell. Rosemary loved travel. She and Lou toured the US, the Caribbean, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. She misses her bridge and tennis friends, and hopes they miss her joke telling! She looked around the US a long time to decide where to retire. When she came to Sarasota 20 years ago, she knew that this was the place.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Nov. 9, at 10 am, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church on US-41 in Osprey, FL. Toale Brothers/Ewing Chapel is handling funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please give any donation to the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Ewing Chapel
140 E. Venice Ave.
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-7737
