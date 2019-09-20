|
Vauzanges, Rosemary
Oct 26, 1933 - Sept 17, 2019
Rosemary T. Vauzanges, 85, of Venice passed away September 17, 2019. She was born October 26, 1933 in New York to the late George and Gertrude Train.
Rosemary worked in marketing for many years in the publishing industry. She was involved in local politics and served as past secretary of the Venice Taxpayer's League and she took a great interest in preserving the beauty of Venice. She will be remembered as a strong and independent woman as well as a kind and loving mother, sister and friend.
Survivors include her son, George Vauzanges of Jacksonville, Fl, and a daughter, Claire Vauzanges of Venice.
She is preceded in death by parents, her husband, John, one son Daniel and a sister, Susan Train.
Private funeral services will be held at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019