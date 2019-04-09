Home

Roslyn Mazer


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roslyn Mazer Obituary
Mazer, Roslyn
Oct 22,1925 - Apr 5, 2019
Roslyn Mazer was a native of Cleveland, Ohio but spent most of her life in Birmingham, Alabama. She was married to Max Mazer for almost 60 years. Her sons Alan Mazer (Frances) of Nashville and Barry Mazer (Rita) were the joys of her life. Her four grandchildren were Barbara Gross, Lauren Kurnov, Elizabeth Mazer and Allison Katz plus 6 great grandchildren. She was a graduate of Ohio State and remained intellectually curious until her passing. She loved to laugh and enjoyed watching football with her boys on Saturdays. The family wishes to thank everyone at Aviva who took wonderful care of her.
