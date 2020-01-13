|
|
Goodwill, Roy E.
Feb. 5, 1930 - Jan. 10, 2020
Roy E Goodwill was born in Royal Oak, Michigan, February 5, 1930. He grew up in Royal Oak and then went on to college at Michigan State University by enrolling in ROTC.
Roy married his high school sweetheart, Nancy in 1953. Then he left for a year to serve in the US Army in Korea. Nancy and Roy had three beautiful daughters and spent their years creating a happy home.
He was very successful in his career with Allis Chalmers, American Air Filter and Marley & Co. He traveled all around the world with his work and then again with his wife. He loved traveling and told stories from his trips for years after he returned.
He and his family spent summer vacations in Michigan at Hubbard Lake. This is where Roy found his love for sailing. His first sail boat was a row boat with a rigged mast. Eventually Roy and Nancy sailed on the Ohio River or wherever they lived. They spent many years "coving out" on the Tom Biggby Waterway. His love for sailing inspired his family to continue the tradition today.
Roy and Nancy had many friends they met in all the cities they lived throughout their life. He loved to sing and tell a good story.
They retired in Sarasota, Florida and lived there 27 years, the longest they ever stayed in place.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy, daughters Chris Romer, Amy Sullivan & Mandy Fortier and his grand children Alison Romer, Zachary Romer, Kevin Fortier, Emily Fortier and Nathan Sullivan.
A memorial service will be held at Bay Village in the auditorium on Tuesday 1/14/20 at 1PM. Welcome to all friends of Roy!
"Our father gave us the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in us!"
Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020