Jones, Roy G.
1930 - Oct 9, 2020
Roy was born in Southern Illinois, and it was there in junior high school when he first laid eyes on his wife Pat. Clad in his gray V-neck sweater, which he kept until it fell apart forty years later, he introduced himself to her. That began a 75-year love affair and a 69-year marriage.
With the love of his life by his side, Roy answered his call to duty and proudly served in the USMC during the Korean War. After his service, he was fortunate enough to receive an appointment as a State Farm Insurance agent back in Illinois. Roy had a stellar career with State Farm, rising through the ranks and ultimately managing one of the most successful group of agents in the company.
Through his profession and philanthropic dedication, Roy positively affected many lives. As a longtime member of the Masons, the Shrine & Royal Order of Jesters, he dedicated immense amounts of time and raised significant amounts of money in support of the Shriners Hospitals for Children
. From grilling barbecue for the children in the Shrine hospital in Tampa to ringing the Salvation Army bell at Christmas with Pat, Roy was dedicated to making the world a better place, especially for children. A lifetime dog lover, he is remembered as being humble, hard-working, affable, kind and generous.
Roy is survived by his adoring and loving wife Pat, daughters Kathy Coffey (Ric) and Leslie East (John), son Scott Jones (Rosa), granddaughter Moschell Coffey (Jeremy), grandson Hamilton Coffey, granddaughter Sophia Jones and great-granddaughter Temperance.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Roy's memory be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
or the Sunnyside Village Foundation. We are ever so grateful for the thoughtfulness and kindness showed by Sunnyside Village and Tidewell Hospice. A memorial will be held at the National Cemetary at a future date.