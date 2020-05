Or Copy this URL to Share

Grimes, Roy

May 19, 1953 - May 23, 2020

Roy Grimes, 67 years, of Monticello, Formally Sarasota, Florida, died on May 23, 2020. Services will be held at Time to be announced on July 4, 2020 at River Ranch POA. Funeral arrangements by: Family.



