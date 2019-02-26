|
Lunt, Royce H.
Apr 7, 1930 - Feb 23, 2019
Royce H. Lunt, 88, of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of Berlin, Connecticut, died on Feb 23, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Mar 2, 2019, at Roberson Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Mar 2, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel, Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
