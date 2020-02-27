|
Dickherber, Rozelle "Rose"
Jan 31, 1931 - Feb 25, 2020
Rozelle "Rose" Dickherber, 89, of Sarasota, FL passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020. Rose was born in Hannibal, MO. She was always singing, smiling and cooking. Now she's reunited in heaven with her loving husband of 61 years, Vincent.
Rose is survived by her daughters, Eva Rebecca and Carol Ann (Dale); granddaughter, Emily Rose and many other friends and family.
Services will be announced and held at Bay Village later in March.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020