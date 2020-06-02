Ruby D. Cyrus
Cyrus, Ruby D.
Aug. 27, 1916 - May 29, 2020
Ruby D. Cyrus, 103, of Sarasota, Florida, died on May 29, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at South Trail Church of Christ, 5601 South Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. A viewing will be held from 10:30AM until time of service. After the funeral a graveside service will be held at Venice Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements by: Farley Funeral Home in Venice.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
