Cyrus, Ruby D.

Aug. 27, 1916 - May 29, 2020

Ruby D. Cyrus, 103, of Sarasota, Florida, died on May 29, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at South Trail Church of Christ, 5601 South Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. A viewing will be held from 10:30AM until time of service. After the funeral a graveside service will be held at Venice Memorial Gardens. Funeral arrangements by: Farley Funeral Home in Venice.



