Rudolph Buchwald


1941 - 2020
Rudolph Buchwald Obituary
Buchwald, Rudolph
Mar 6, 1941 - Jan 6, 2020
Rudy was born in N.J. and as a teen he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and spent his time at sea on the USS Littlerock as a gunner's mate. After the military, Rudy finished college and worked in Haddonfield N.J.. He was the director of health and welfare for 30 years, then he retired and moved to Venice, Florida with his wife Marge. Rudy and Marge enjoyed boating and fishing and traveling with family and friends. Rudy always had a smile and a conversation for everyone and is now reunited with his wife of 59 years in heaven.
Rudy leaves behind four children Arleen Buchwald-Jordan (Andrew Jordan), Rudolph Buchwald, David Buchwald (Wendy Newton) and Karen (Jonathan) Frajerman. Rudy was the Proud Grandfather of Brooke, Jamie, Rudy, Alex, Sara, Casey, Paige, Megan, and Audrey. Honored Great Grandfather to Kayden and Harper. Devoted dad to his puggle Izzy. "If you don't do it, you'll never do it".
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
