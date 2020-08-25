Peins, Rudolph Manning, Jr.
Dec 10, 1929 - Aug 20, 2020
Rudolph Manning Peins Jr, 90, of Sarasota, FL, passed away peacefully at home, August 20, 2020.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Ellen Peins; his 4 children, Shirley Kane, Sharon (Mirco) Chiodi, Ann Marie Gasper & Mark Pynes; 4 granddaughters, Laura Kane, Shannon Nelson, Cristina Chiodi & Ellen Gasper.
He was born on December 10, 1929 in Menlo Park, NJ; Rudy was raised on historic Christie St, across the street from Inventor Thomas Edison's homesite, by his parents Rudolph & Marie Peins and with his sister, Maryann Peins. He graduated from Metuchen Highschool and then attended Rider College receiving a B.S. Degree in Business Administration/Accounting. Rudy continued his studies receiving a MBA Degree from NYU majoring in Industrial Relations & Merchandising.
The Nation then called for young men at a time of need and he served honorably in the US Army during the Korean War. After the War, Rudy then launched a distinguished business career with General Electric, Warner Electric, Raytheon, and ultimately the CFO of Hunt Manufacturing for over 27 years.
After spending several decades raising his family in Cherry Hill, NJ, and enjoying family trips to the Pocono Mountains and NJ/MD seashores; Rudy and Ellen retired to Boca Grande, FL, from where they shared their passion of travelling the world, while also cherishing time with their children and grandchildren. Rudy's final residence and place of rest was Sarasota on Siesta Key, a beach he loved and enjoyed since the 1960's.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 31, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 5394 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL 34242.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at stjude.org
. The family is especially thankful for all the loving and compassionate care that he received from his caregivers over the last several years.
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home – Wiegand Chapel in Sarasota, FL is assisting with final arrangements.
For online condolences, please visit www.wiegandbrothers.com