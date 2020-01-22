|
Tarquinio, Rudolph V "Rudy"
June 5, 1928 - January 3, 2020
Rudolph "Rudy" Tarquinio was gentle, kind, and honorable. Rudy died at 91 on January 3, 2020 A.D., with his wife holding his hand. "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord." 2 Corinthians 5:8 KJV. Rudy's death was a release from suffering, and was his God-given unknown avoidance of a professionally foretold amputation; and was Rudy's transition to receive his eternal and unearnable gift from the Christ, merited by Jesus' willingly-spilled substitutionally redemptive blood, and Jesus' victory over death.
Rudy was born in Southbridge, Massachusetts, and is the youngest child of Maria Elisabetta (Santilli) Tarquinio and Pasquale Tarquinio; immigrants from Italy. Rudy is predeceased by his parents; a brother and two sisters and each one's spouse; and an unmarried brother; and two more brothers who died before Rudy's birth; all of his first cousins and each one's spouse; and a grand-nephew (child).
Rudy had nine heart bypasses (five and four), but lived twenty to thirty years longer than his adult family; because he admirably changed his (typical) food-and-beverage lifestyle, and also didn't smoke.
Rudy is survived by his grieving and grateful wife of forty-nine years (April 4, 1970 wedding), Maria L. Tarquinio; by younger generations of his family; and by Papa and Papa's extended family.
Rudy served, when very young, in the U.S. Coast Guard, signing-up "D.O.W" (Duration of War); next in the U.S. Navy, after which he earned his private pilot's license and commercial pilot's license; and in the U.S. Army (hoping to serve as a pilot), and flew seated beside more experienced aviators. He retired from the newly-formed U.S. Air Force because it encompassed the previous Army Air Corps. He was honorably discharged from all service.
Rudy started his civilian career as an Air Traffic Controller at Reagan National Airport (differently named). He subsequently served the U.S. Department of State for several years, travelling to many countries. Perhaps his most notable repeat visits were to Cairo, Tel Aviv, and Moscow.
Rudy served as a Federal-employee-civilian at Stratcom (strategic command of the U.S. Army), working on an Army base due to his top security clearance. He entered the Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs as the Bureau's Chief of Communications, and served the Drug Enforcement Administration as its COC when BNDD became DEA; and eventually retired from DEA in Washington, D.C.
After Rudy's retirement, Rudy, his wife, and Fred (feline) moved to Sarasota, Florida. During his marriage Rudy loved many rescued cats and dogs, plus tiny animals. He was an Usher at a local church (long ago). Rudy enjoyed over twenty volunteer years at a Sarasota charity.
National Cremation and Burial Society is handling arrangements (very kindly). Rudy's cremains will be buried at Sarasota National Cemetery [for Veterans]. By a longstanding decision, no funeral will occur. Rudy no longer needs prayers, but kindly pray for his loving-widow. Please always respect the memory of the gentle, kind, honorable man, Rudolph Vincenzo Tarquinio.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020