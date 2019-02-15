Home

First Presbyterian Church
2050 Oak St
Sarasota, FL 34237
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
3:30 PM
First Presbyterian Church
2050 Oak St
Sarasota, FL
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Gifford, Russ
Aug. 27, 1940 - Feb. 13, 2019
Russ Gifford passed away peacefully February 13, 2019. A funeral service will be held at First Presbyterian Church 2050 Oak St Sarasota, Fl 34236 on Wednesday February 20, 2019 at 3:30pm. A celebration of life will follow after the service.
Russ was born in Buffalo, NY but grew up in Sarasota attending Southside Elementary, junior high and Sarasota High School. While attending Florida State University; he met his wife Virginia "Ginny" after graduating they moved to California. He soon found a career in the insurance industry and became very successful. While working for Sentry Insurance he won numerous trips all over the world and was a sales leader at a very young age. Returning to Sarasota six years later he started his own Insurance Agency. He loved competition and was a very persistent sales man. He and his wife of 55 years loved boating, fishing, travel and nature. In the later years Jackson Hole, Wyoming became one of his favorite places where he spent 15 plus years owning a home and enjoying the wildlife. He is survived by his wife Ginny, son Scott and daughter-in-law Julie, daughter Nikki and son-in-law Victor Garraus and two grandchildren Madison and Austin Garraus. They will miss him and the many adventures they had together. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota for their care and compassion.
Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019
