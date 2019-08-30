|
Heitz, Russ
August 8, 2019
Russ Heitz, 81, of Sarasota, FL passed away August 8, 2019. He was born in Lancaster County, PA to the late Mabel and Fred Heitz. He was married to Lee for 46 years. His passion in life was writing. He penned several novels, a book about the Critters of Florida, and he used those skills in his position as Publication Specialist for Sarasota County. He was constantly studying and considered learning a lifetime mission. When not writing, one might find him studying astronomy, reading about the plight of Native Americans, meeting with other writers, or simply riding his bike enjoying the beauty of Florida. Russ' big heart caused him to make the decision to donate his body to the University of Florida to benefit future doctors with their education. There will be a Celebration of his Life at The Fogartyville Media and Arts Center late September/early October. Memorial contributions in Russ' name can be made to The Fogartyville Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Ct., Sarasota, FL 34236.
