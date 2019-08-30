Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Russ Heitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russ Heitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russ Heitz Obituary
Heitz, Russ
August 8, 2019
Russ Heitz, 81, of Sarasota, FL passed away August 8, 2019. He was born in Lancaster County, PA to the late Mabel and Fred Heitz. He was married to Lee for 46 years. His passion in life was writing. He penned several novels, a book about the Critters of Florida, and he used those skills in his position as Publication Specialist for Sarasota County. He was constantly studying and considered learning a lifetime mission. When not writing, one might find him studying astronomy, reading about the plight of Native Americans, meeting with other writers, or simply riding his bike enjoying the beauty of Florida. Russ' big heart caused him to make the decision to donate his body to the University of Florida to benefit future doctors with their education. There will be a Celebration of his Life at The Fogartyville Media and Arts Center late September/early October. Memorial contributions in Russ' name can be made to The Fogartyville Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Ct., Sarasota, FL 34236.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russ's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.