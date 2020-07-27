Brown, Russell
Nov 7, 1927 - Jul 17, 2020
On July 17th the world lost not only a hero, but a family man. Russell Brown, age 92, was a World War II Veteran of the United States Navy, a father of three accomplished daughters, and grandfather of seven. Outside of his family, he had all the children of McIntosh Jr. High School, Riverview High School and many more. As a math teacher, assistant principal and sports coach, he valued the academic growth of our youth for 36 years. As an avid golfer since his youth; he loved spending time at Bobby Jones Golf Club perfecting his golfing technique.
He will be missed by his family, his students and all the hearts he touched over his long life. A Committal Service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on July 30, 2020 at 12:30p to honor Russell's beautiful life.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. located at 14538 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287. 941-423-9110 www.gendronfuneralhome.com