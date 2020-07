Brown, RussellNov 7, 1927 - Jul 17, 2020On July 17th the world lost not only a hero, but a family man. Russell Brown, age 92, was a World War II Veteran of the United States Navy, a father of three accomplished daughters, and grandfather of seven. Outside of his family, he had all the children of McIntosh Jr. High School, Riverview High School and many more. As a math teacher, assistant principal and sports coach, he valued the academic growth of our youth for 36 years. As an avid golfer since his youth; he loved spending time at Bobby Jones Golf Club perfecting his golfing technique.He will be missed by his family, his students and all the hearts he touched over his long life. A Committal Service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on July 30, 2020 at 12:30p to honor Russell's beautiful life.Arrangements are under the direction of Gendron Funeral & Cremation Services Inc. located at 14538 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287. 941-423-9110 www.gendronfuneralhome.com