|
|
Austin, Russell James
June 25, 1947 - Feb. 28, 2019
Russell James Austin, age 71, was born in Pontiac, Michigan on June 25, 1947 and passed away on February 28, 2019 in Venice, Florida. He attended Venice Elementary and he moved with his family to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida where he graduated from Northeast High School in 1965. He then attended William and Mary College while stationed in Virginia with the Air Force. When returning back to Venice he was a disabled Air Force Vietnam Veteran with honors. He was a licensed building contractor who built many homes in the area and enjoyed fishing and hunting with friends.
He was preceeded in death by his parents, Ralph and Mabel Austin and sons, Dean and Todd Austin. He leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Debbie; his daughter, Jaime Austin and grandson, Christopher Austin of Venice, Florida.
He will be remembered for his devotion and love for his grandson, Christopher.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery with military honors.
Condolences may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com
"Rest in peace, you will no longer be limited by illness and disabilities."
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019