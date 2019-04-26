|
|
Smith, Ruth A.
Oct. 22, 1923 - April 19, 2019
Ruth A. Smith, 95, Sarasota, died April 19, 2019. Born in Fort Green Springs, Florida, she lived most of her life in Sarasota. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church of Sarasota, and worked at the Original Oyster Bar for 26+ years. She was extremely patriotic. She loved dancing, music, traveling, reading about history, and most of all her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Dee T. Baxley and J.C. Smith. She is survived by her children, Larry (Julia) Baxley, William (Brenda) Smith, Delores (Peter) Holland, Christine (Pedie) Hipps; 6 grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren and 12 great- great grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, May 3, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota. Arrangements by Toale Brothers Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019