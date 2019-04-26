Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth A. Smith


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruth A. Smith Obituary
Smith, Ruth A.
Oct. 22, 1923 - April 19, 2019
Ruth A. Smith, 95, Sarasota, died April 19, 2019. Born in Fort Green Springs, Florida, she lived most of her life in Sarasota. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church of Sarasota, and worked at the Original Oyster Bar for 26+ years. She was extremely patriotic. She loved dancing, music, traveling, reading about history, and most of all her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Dee T. Baxley and J.C. Smith. She is survived by her children, Larry (Julia) Baxley, William (Brenda) Smith, Delores (Peter) Holland, Christine (Pedie) Hipps; 6 grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren and 12 great- great grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, May 3, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota. Arrangements by Toale Brothers Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.