Ruth Ann Morgan
1940 - 2020
Morgan, Ruth Ann
Feb. 16, 1940 - May 17, 2020
Ruth Ann Morgan, a longtime resident of Sarasota passed away on Sunday, May 17 at 3:20 p.m. Ruth was born on February 16, 1940 in Baltimore, Maryland. Her parents were Joseph and Leah Green. Ruth was a cherished only child.
She was a talented artist that loved painting and sketching. Ruth also was an amazing tennis player and had a green thumb like no other especially with orchids.
Ruth married her high school sweetheart Herbert Magin. Ruth and Herbert had five daughters together. They were married for 19 years.
Ruth then married William Morgan and they were married for 30 years.
Ruth is survived by her loving daughters: Julie Taylor, Linda Hoyt, Melisa Daly, Laura Graber(Josh) and Elizabeth Magin(Bill Hilton). Grandchildren: Stephanie Jones, Jennifer Weatherholtz, Taylor and Lindsey Hoyt, Kelly Daly, Megan Graber, Granddog Albert and eight great-grandchildren.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
