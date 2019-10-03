|
Kokes, Ruth B.
Mar 20, 1914 - Oct 2, 2019
Ruth B. Kokes of Venice, FL passed away on October 2, 2019. She was 105.
Ruth was born and raised in the Chicago area as were her parents, Lillian and Edward, sister, Alice, son, Dan, daughters Sue and Kate, and many other family members. Lillian took Ruth and Alice as children downtown on the L train to the beach and spent summers at a Lake Geneva Fish Camp. Ruth graduated from the University of Illinois in 1936, married Will Kokes, and began a 25 year teaching career in Berwyn, IL, serving as a one of the district's first female principals for a short time. After Will's death and her retirement, Ruth moved to a beachfront condo in Venice, FL in 1973, where she has lived ever since, 70 miles from her sister. Ruth golfed at Mission Valley Country Club, hosted many family events there and at the beach, and traveled with Alice and friends. At age 100, she won the Valencia Residences shuffleboard tournament and the courts were dedicated in her name. Ruth belonged to the Trinity Presbyterian church in south Venice where she supported many causes. Ruth was independent, delightfully opinionated, and kind, with a quick wit and a curious mind. She loved hot tea, rye toast, sweet treats, bridge, a good mystery, finding a good deal, and reading her bible. She was dearly loved and will be dearly missed. Ruth is survived by sister, Alice; daughters, Susan, Kate, and Jeannie; grandchildren, Jenni, Eva, Todd, Steven, Aaron, and Matt; and great grandchildren Lucas, Abby, Kyle, Zak, Enzo, and Luca. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mote Marine, in honor of the beaches and sea turtles Ruth so loved, or Sunset Lake, the rehabilitation center where she was widely adored and received great care at the end of her life. Visit www.tickets.mote.org to donate online or call Sunset Lakes at (941) 492-5313 to donate, please reference the Activities Department. To leave the family a special condolence and for updated service times please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com Arrangements entrusted to Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory, 265 S. Nokomis Ave,Venice, Fl 34285, 941-488-2291.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019