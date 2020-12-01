1/1
Ruth Barnard
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barnard, Ruth
Sep 28, 1927 - Nov 24, 2020
Ruth Marilyn Barnard died Nov. 24, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida. Ruth was born in Bloomington, Illinois on Sep. 28, 1927 to Freeman and Irene Poole White. She married her high school sweetheart, William (Bill) Barnard, in 1947 and spent nearly 60 years with him until his death in 2006. She graduated from
Bloomington High School in 1945 and was active with her alumni group until her move to Florida in 2016.
Ruth served as a secretary throughout the years but her love and commitment to her family was the legacy of her life. She was a passionate supporter of Illinois Wesleyan University basketball and served many years as the fans' trip planner for "away" games, arranging for food, lodging and "Ruth's bus". She also was a life-long member of Park United Methodist Church where she served in many leadership roles. Ruth was a Life-Time member of Bloomington-Normal Women's Club serving as president several terms. In Sarasota, she was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ.
Ruth was predeceased by her parents, husband, and sister, Carole Johnson. She is survived by daughters, Deb Hays, Sarasota, Florida and Becky Tavares, Virginia. Also surviving are her beloved grandsons, Brandon, Christopher, Nathan and Jonathon Mitchell and Troy Leach and eleven great grandchildren. She also leaves behind a niece, nephew and several great nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be conducted remotely via First Congregational, UCC Sarasota Facebook on December 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM, EST and a graveside service will follow in Spring, 2021 in Bloomington.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be directed to either of Ruth's churches or a charity of the giver's choice.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First Congregational, UCC Sarasota Facebook
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL 61701
(309) 828-2415
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
November 30, 2020
I am saddened to learn of Ruth´s death. During the time I served as pastor at Park UMC, Ruth was a dedicated servant of Christ. She had a "crusty" side, but once I got to know her, I discovered that underneath she was a great friend. I am so thankful she was part of my life for a season
Camilla Hempstead
November 30, 2020
My love is with you, Deb and Becky. Your Mom was an incredible woman. Jerry and I spent MANY precious moments with your folks.
Deanne Bryant
November 30, 2020
I first met Ruth and Bill as their Peoria Charter bus driver while driving them and the fiercely loyal Illinois Wesleyan University basketball fans to away games. She was one of a kind, and that is intended in the kindest and most respectful way. Although I ceased bus driving in 2008, I considered her a caring friend always. Rest In Peace, Ruth, and keep passing that candy basket!
Rich and Sherry Stephenson
November 29, 2020
Deb and Becky, my wife Melda and I extend our sympathy to you with the loss of your mother Ruth. She was a wonderful person exuding class. It was a pleasure to know both our your parents as well as your grandparents Freeman and Irene. Eternal rest, grant unto Ruth, O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace, Amen. May her soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the Mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.
William J. Rademacher, D.C.
November 29, 2020
We are so sorry for your lost
Cindy Mitchell
November 29, 2020
Ruth was always such a happy and energetic person. I missed her when she moved to Florida. RIP Ruth. ( and don't cause to much trouble in Heaven!)
Merri Callahan
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved