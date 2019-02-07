Home

Ruth Butera


1921 - 2019
Ruth Butera Obituary
Butera, Ruth
Apr 18, 1921 - Feb 6, 2019
Ruth E. Butera, 97, passed away February 6, 2019. She was born April 18, 1921 in Footville, Wisconsin to the late Frank and Vida (Snyder) Denney. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Nick M Butera, Sr; son, Nick M. Butera, Jr; and her life partner of 40 years, Tommy Gilbert
Left to cherish her memory are her loving daughters, Viann Butera Hardy and her husband DeVon of Panama City, Florida; and Carol Butera and her husband Parlane Reid of Sarasota; daughter-in-law, Joan M. Butera of Tucson; grandchildren, Simeon Hardy, Jaxon Hardy, Ella Dutton, Emily Ragland, Eric Christopher Jorgensen and Eric Michael Taggart; and 11 great grandchildren.
There will be a private service for the family and close friends. Memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's honor to the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 900 S Palm Ave, Sarasota, FL 34236. Memories and condolences may be left online at www.MaloneyFuneralHomeCares.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
