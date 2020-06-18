Ruth C. Haynes
1923 - 2020-06-15
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Haynes, Ruth C.
May 13, 1923 - Jun 15, 2020
Ruth C. Haynes, 97, of Venice, formerly of Englewood, Florida, died on Jun 15, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory .

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved