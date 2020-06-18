Or Copy this URL to Share

Haynes, Ruth C.

May 13, 1923 - Jun 15, 2020

Ruth C. Haynes, 97, of Venice, formerly of Englewood, Florida, died on Jun 15, 2020. Funeral arrangements by: Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory .



